I’ve spent my life chasing something and despite catching many of the goals in front of me some will never be captured. That is perhaps just as it should be. The carrot dangling just out of reach keeps the engine running and the wheels churning. (I think that may be copyrighted material by AC/DC) It’s never been material things so much as feelings, smells, taste and just the gut feel of something making skin tingle.
Despite my best efforts and experiments the exact taste of my grandmother’s soup beans and cornbread elude me. The bias was set early in life when you take for granted it will always be available. You realize later that that exact texture and flavor of the beans can’t be replicated. The cornbread is never just right despite the cast iron and bacon grease lathered in the pan.
Riding down Hwy 30 peeking a little to much at fishing holes swerving like a drunkard just feels a little different from the drivers seat of a newer truck without the old man piloting. The truck may run better, the curves are familiar and erosion has changed little in the river but the feeling lacks at times.
The smell of mom’s kitchen leading up to Christmas as she baked the neighborhood candy and treats we’d later deliver on snowy evenings. The confectionery sugar in every crevice, the mound of chocolate bark, pecans piled on the island and a worn cassette of Christmas tunes whirring. Us kids would be sneaking samples of fudge or oatmeal cookies while offering to help with cellophane wrapping or similar shenanigans.
Although I’ll still play tag with the clan of kids I still fail at times to replicate that feeling captured by my brothers and I playing all out on the farm. We turned hide and seek into all out survival games ending with us bruised, scraped but far to prideful to admit any pain. From jumping off steep banks into the narrow creek below to hardened mud balls raining through tree tops on unsuspecting kids below we ruled the roost. The smiles linger on.
Each person has things that trigger their senses and takes you to a place. For me there are many on a daily basis as I often long for simpler times in days gone by. As much time as I mentally spend chasing down a feeling I take solace and smile knowing that the same cycle is being repeated currently under my roof. The woman and I will fix a meal that gets a disapproving grunt as the kids eye candy on a nearby shelf. I smile knowing one day when they are in the middle of a long dragging work day they’ll realize they’d pay top dollar to pull up a chair and eat those greasy fried potatoes again. I know without doubt they will each build their own life but they’ll remember Christmas mornings, river trips, mattress surfing, playing in mud and crispy edges of cornbread fresh from a cast iron skillet. Besides all else is sweet muffins under the guise of cornbread, right?
