Kentucky voters have again been subjected to a misleading Democrat Amy McGrath political campaign. When she ran in 2018 for Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional seat, she carpet bombed the airwaves with slick television commercials that attempted to lead voters (at least they did this writer) into believing she’d been a Marine fighter pilot with scores of cigar chomping combat missions under her belt. Then, I began to research her service record.
To recap, I published a number of articles in multiple Kentucky newspapers exposing the fact McGrath had never piloted an aircraft in combat. My findings were not disproven by McGrath (I have now reached out to her campaign on multiple occasions seeking clarification of her service record without receiving a single reply) and the conclusions of my initial investigation were confirmed in the 18 October 2018 Edition of the Lexington Herald-Leader:
“So my flying missions, the 89 combat missions, I was a weapons systems officer,” McGrath said last month. “That’s why I was always very careful to say I was the first women [sic] to fly in an F-18 because I was a back-seater and I have always been up front about that.”
I’ll leave it up to each individual to decide for themselves whether or not her campaign ads have been “up front” concerning what she did or did not do in the Marine Corps. However, let us assume she has been perfectly clear about her combat service; what questions remain concerning McGrath’s flight record as a pilot?
The very first clue I had concerning what McGrath did or did not do in service was connected to the fact there’s not a single photograph in existence of a Marine fighter jet stenciled with her name outside the pilot’s seat. I believe further reasonable doubt exists to establish that Amy McGrath has never piloted a military aircraft operationally (only “piloting” for training purposes). Why’s that significant? It’s significant because US taxpayers forked out more than a million dollars for her pilot flight training. If she ever piloted operationally, doesn’t it stand to reason she would have had her own backseat Weapons Systems Officer (WSO)? Why haven’t we seen or heard from this one individual(s) who could most clearly express to voters the content of McGrath’s character? She can’t offer the excuse of having never used other service members as props in her ads. There is also nothing restricting McGrath from making public all her USMC Fitness Reports for the years 2005 - 2010; the years (according to her US Naval Academy Staff bio) she alluded to having been an “operational” pilot. Doesn’t it stand to reason such a braggadocio as McGrath would have ceaselessly regaled us all with her piloting daring-do if she’d had so much as a minute piloting a fighter jet operationally in a Marine Corps fighter squadron?
Of course, the absence of a “Goose” to McGrath’s “Krusty” (i.e., Top Gun’s fictional F-14 WSO “Goose” to pilot “Maverick”) could also indicate McGrath either didn’t prove to be a competent front seater; or she was just one of the early props in the (on-going) Pentagon women “warriors” charade. If she was one of the latter, it would further support this old combat arms drill sergeant’s long-held contention we should abolish all male/female sports segregation for a minimum period of one calendar year; after which time we may then have an adult conversation about the roles of men and women in uniform and the serious reality of its impact upon our national security.
Next Week: Tyranny
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NTC”)
