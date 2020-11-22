As conservatives in a largely conservative region we take for granted that our children will embrace the same values we have come to cherish. We generally have a expectation the majority of people they are exposed to hold the same love of traditional American values and will pass tidbits of that along. I do not expect nor desire to live in a echo chamber that reverberates mirror images of myself. What I do desire is for my children to be exposed to a myriad of personality types but to make their own decisions based of factual teaching of history, lessons learned and common sense. What they often receive is far from that.
Whether from busy schedules, lack of true interest or just wrongly assuming we often turn the education of our children over to the world surrounding them without delving into what their intake is. You best be paying attention because the kids surely are. The liberal faction has admittedly done more to procure a foothold in the youth movement. A great deal of the teachings from school from bemoaning Christopher Columbus to painting Mohammed as a gentle leader is driven by a biased agenda and accepted as truth by unknowing children with no adult around then providing information otherwise. The child that comes home singing about mother earth and how America is killing the planet isn’t creating that narrative by imagination. Rewriting history dulling the American historical significance is a very real thing. I strongly propose to lay it all factually on the table. Flaws to be examined and learned from and a full comprehensive look at true history.
We are blessed to reside in area where many people, educators included, are welcome additions to our children’s life. A growing almost seismic movement is electronic entertainment. This is to include games, film, television and social media. The majority of the above is very slanted to a liberal direction. Again I say follow the facts and truth as the template shows but to young people consuming the content it all becomes facts when repeated often convincingly. I have personally observed the intake of entertainment directed at our kids. Much of it is pure filth to the naked eye but perhaps the most dangerous is the more subtle content.
Cartoons, social media celebrities and even kid friendly corporations will routinely drop in tidbits of information ranging from anatomy jokes, anti police propaganda, climate change opinions not rooted in facts and sexual innuendo. This is not by chance. It’s a slow format for indoctrination at a time when young minds are impressionable. They liberal base, I’ll sadly admit, has done a superior job of reaching the youth.
How do we combat this? Pay attention. Get engaged. Monitor the apps, the social media content, the phrases they pick up, the shows the are drawn too and as much as feasibly possible of what they are exposed too. You do not need to indoctrinate them. Let them be exposed to age appropriate agendas (socialism) then explain the facts, success rate and failures and you’ll likely find children have better reasoning skills than many adults in Washington.
Overall pay attention because rest assured the left is and they don’t hesitate to pack a stage full of sobbing children to play to emotions. There is a constant battle for the hearts, souls and minds of our children. Make sure we are winning it.
