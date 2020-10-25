I grew up most likely on the national scale of upper end poverty without ever knowing it until a chart in school told me so. We never suffered a hungry night that I can recall or walked uphill to school trodding both directions uphill in a blizzard. We had what we needed with the wants and desires taking a sometimes distant second.
With the federally recognized national holiday of deer season approaching I am reminded of the the above money limitations and how they manufactured far greater memories for me than one without a financial abundance.
They lead up to deer season for myself meant first seeing where I fell in the pecking order of firearm assignment. Before the glorious years that my elder sibling was pulling in paychecks to procure his own deer rifle that meant that he would take first choice in weaponry leaving me to take second. Options were a seemingly 50 pound surplus 30-06, a sleek .243 or a SKS that featured the scope that Noah used to track whales with from the deck of the ark. As guessed I rarely saw the .243.
Gear, as it would be labeled in the annual Bass Pro catalog, would follow. In current times of mechanical scent controlled garment bags and electronic tracking of deers movement on handheld devices my attire of the day seems dubiously unqualified. A hand-me-down olive drab field jacket, the nearest color to camouflage pants you could drudge up, mishmash of head coverings and rubber boots two sizes to large made to fit by donning double layers of thick socks. Gloves that the old man cut firewood in with a underlying pair of brown jersey gloves to fight back the cold and the trek was on from the house to the back forty.
With dreams of a big buck broadside at short yardage and boots flopping loosely at the feet I’d arrive at a hiding spot burrowed out at the base of a oak with a good view of the pond favored by the walking venison. With any luck perhaps one of the family would decide against using one of the homemade deer stands on the farm leaving one available. When referencing homemade with regard to our tree stands it usually meant a rickety platform wedged between the forks of a tree at a height determined by dad’s stamina for climbing and how many rusty nails he happen to stuff in a pocket to build equally rickety steps as he ascended.
The hunt itself was generally short-lived because likely as not a beagle hound followed me to the woods proceeding to prance around the woods like a blind grizzly or you’d hear the whooping call of a sibling from the near ridge as dad proceeded to skip all the above laying a deer flat from the yard in his sleepwear which consisted of undergarments only accompanied by worn leather government issued boots.
The memories of the hunts and all leading up to them was never short-lived. Often by midday we’d have one or more pencil racked deer swinging from a tree in the yard as we sat three deep in a single cab truck discussing near misses and could’ve been around mouthfuls of local convenience store hot dogs.
We always had boots too cold and two sizes too big but we had plenty. We had the all American tradition of deer season and all it’s glory. We never killed anything in danger of any record book but we sure captured a lot.
