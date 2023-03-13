Film director John Milius is about as rare a bird as they come. You see, not only is he one of Hollywood’s all-time great writers/directors (Dirty Harry, Apocalypse Now, and Red Dawn to name a few); but he actually loves this country and is a longtime board member of this nation’s oldest civil rights organization: The National Rifle Association. Milius’ 1997 war film Rough Riders is a three hour epic detailing Col. Theodore Roosevelt’s storied unit of cavalry volunteers from formation to homecoming. Not a single minute of this film is wasted in telling the rich story of the Rough Riders, to include the film’s opening credits.*
One of our more vivid memories as a young cavalry scout was sitting in a lecture hall under the massive mural of General George S. Patton at the sadly-no-more Ft. Knox Armor School. I dare say George C. Scott’s portrayal of the armor legend in the 1970 Film of the Year Patton crossed the mind of every young man who ever sat in those seats after the film’s release.
As an aside, Patton spent a good bit of time depicting the near loss of the great warrior to political correctness. Though rampant today, the scourge of political correctness stretches back in US Military History farther than we might think. A couple of other examples would be the nickname of General John J. Pershing (“Black” Jack was not the original nickname for the old buffalo soldier commander.), and the more “gentle” re-branding of the appropriately named War Department during the Truman years to the sappier “Department of Defense.”
Finally, what I consider to be the best of the post-September 11th war films, Zero Dark Thirty. Hollywood’s depiction of the hunt for, and ultimate killing of Osama bin Laden told a far different tale than the Obama White House narrative of a heroic President Obama single-handedly getting US Enemy Number One. What was made clear by the film was that “enhanced interrogations” were critical in getting the information needed to locate bin Laden. I give President Obama credit for ultimately giving the green light to Operation Neptune Spear, but the road to putting bullets into Osama’s face was paved by President George W. Bush.
*Jackson County’s own Green Settle was the First Sergeant of Troop H, 1st US Volunteer Cavalry. Sadly, his Rough Rider troop was one of the five left behind in Tampa due to a lack of transport ships to carry them to Cuba. Settle is buried at the A.R. Dyche Memorial Park in London, Kentucky.
