Random Thoughts-James Jayme Marcum
Blanche. Sophia. Dorothy. And Rose. If you have done any channel surfing in the past 37 years, those names more than likely ring a bell. I personally have not been an avid viewer of the Golden Girls, but even I can recognize this legendary lineup. Betty White outlived all of the girls by several years. And in her lifetime, she has been cast in many more roles other than Rose. But that is definitely the one that I believe most people associate with her career. Betty left this world on December 31st, 2021 at the age of 99 years old. You must admit, that is a good long life. A stroke took Betty away from her loyal fans, though many would say her age could have played a large part.
Just a few days later, we lost another comedian that entertained the masses. Especially during the 1990’s when America’s Funniest Home Videos and Full House was in their prime. Growing up, AFV was a prime-time family to enjoy some good wholesome television. And Bob Saget was there to guide us throughout the episode with a smile on his face. Bob left us Sunday, December 9th, 2022 at only 65 years old, and the reasoning is yet to be revealed.
We have lost two comedy icons in a short amount of time. And yet, time continues to move on. Why did they make such an impact on our lives? Did they help you repair your roof when you found that leak? No. Did they offer to drive you to the doctor when you were unable? Again, no. Did they loan you some money when you fell on hard times? I doubt it. Then again, I am confident that didn’t happen. What exactly did they do that caused our society to mourn the loss of these two individuals? They made us smile.
Our community is full of homegrown comedic geniuses, but they more than likely have never made the first dime from doing so. Yet, when the day comes to lay these smile contributors to rest, we will remember them for the same reason we remember Betty and Bob. Actually, more than likely, it will be for even more reasons than that because we knew them personally for other things they did for us. Appreciate these people just as much as you appreciate a television personality.
You do not have to be the next Betty or Bob to put a smile on someone's face. Offer a stranger a helping hand. And do not expect anything in return. Open that door for the person behind you walking into a gas station. Or even let them in front of you when checking out. Say something nice. Compliment them. Be the reason that they smile today, and you will make an impact on them tomorrow.
