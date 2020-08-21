We are getting off to a good start in the new Fiscal Year in my office even though we are still in uncertain times. I don't believe anyone knew how long we would be dealing with COVID-19 when it first started. It's been a very different situation to face and seems to have everyone's attention in some way, form or fashion. For the most part our citizens seem to be respectful of each other and are doing their best to stay healthy and positive. The one thing that we have been dealing with as a Fiscal Court concerning COVID-19 is the financial aspect of things. The CARES act set forth by the Government has enabled us to request various reimbursements. These reimbursements range from things like payroll of essential employees, cleaning and sanitizing supplies, signage for Government buildings or anything that is directly linked to fighting and preventing the spread of COVID-19. So far we have received over $42,000 in reimbursements through the CARES act. This is very helpful in trying to replace lost revenue. We also anticipate to receive a little more money than first reported in road funds. The projected shortfall in road revenue from the State was not as much as first perceived so we should get a final payment from Fiscal year 19-20 in road funds, something that was first reported to be cut out. All in all we have to watch our finances very close this year. The State is still talking about releasing more State inmates. We are down to 18 State inmates in our jail. That's a reduction that's very costly as we receive little to no assistance for County inmates. In other words we are losing paying customers and we are not sure when we will get any back. Jailer Gabbard and his staff are good at finding ways to help us with operation costs though and are proactive when it comes to saving money. The County will always function better when we work together.
It looks as if the start of this year’s school year will be different as well. Let me give you some advice as we begin this journey in a virtual classroom. This will take some time to adapt to. Every home has a different situation and some will be faced with hard decisions. Please be mindful and respectful of each other’s situation. Parents, teachers, staff and caregivers will all need some time to adjust. Jackson County is strong because of the love of community within its borders Deep down we are neighbors helping neighbors. This will be a lot easier if we show love and respect towards one another. We are in tough times but we are tough people who know how to adapt and overcome situations. I am praying daily for our schools and I am sure many of you are as well. We can and will make it, it will just take some time.
In closing today I want to offer an apology. I feel I haven't worked as hard as I should in the last few months as Judge Executive. I will be honest it's just not the same participating in a meeting with boards, committees or counsels when you can't meet in person. I feel I haven't represented us well and I find it easy to skip meetings if it's not an interactive conversation. I am on so many boards and committees that sometimes its hard to keep up with and here lately many have been cancelled or postponed. That's no excuse for me however because even though we are in a pandemic, we still must carry on in the safest manner we can. I ask for forgiveness as I try to perform better as an elected servant. This is not just a job but it is a calling to help better the community we live in. I hope I never have the attitude that screams " I don't care" but rather have the attitude that screams " I love my community". If we all could wake up every morning just looking for ways to improve our neighborhoods we all could make a difference. My prayer is you learn to love more than you ever have and it shows in the works you do. God Bless.
Shane Gabbard
Jackson County Judge Executive
606-287-8562
PO Box 175 Mckee KY 40447
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.