For approximately a month beginning on May 18th, I studied abroad in the Republic of Argentina with the Kentucky Institute for International Studies, commonly called KIIS. I had the privilege of taking this trip because my college, Berea College is a part of the consortium. I spent the vast majority of my time in the capital city, Buenos Aires which is over 5,200 miles from home here in Jackson County. I took two classes, one in Computer Science, and the other in Psychology.
Throughout the month we embarked across the city to learn about the country’s history, especially during the military junta dictator in the late 70s and early 80s. During the month we had a class on Tango, a dance that originated in the Rio De La Plata, which is where Buenos Aires is located, after we learned the basics we went out to a milonga to dance Tango with some locals.
I was allocated a free weekend during the trip to plan a mini excursion of my own. A group of my peers and I decided to visit Ushuaia Argentina, the southernmost city in the world. Ushuaia is over 6,400 miles from Jackson County. I learned tons from my stint in Argentina, everything from Spanish, as they call it, Castellano, entrepreneurship, and a little about the famous Opera at Teatro Colón.
The following pictures were taken on the trip, the first is of me in the Plaza de Mayo standing in front of the Casa Rosada, the main government square, and the Presidential office.
The second is of me with the outline of Islas Malvinas, in English, the Falkland Islands which Argentina claims despite losing a war over them, a national
symbol of pride, and the source of the common phrase Islas Malvinas son Argentinas, which means "The Falkland Islands are Argentine". If you have any questions about my trip to Argentina, you can reach me by email at marksj@berea.edu.
