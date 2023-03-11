I recently met a man out of town and I wanted to be quick to judge by his outward appearance. Rough is the best way to describe the gentleman in his late 30s to early 40s as personal hygiene had gone by the wayside. After a few minutes of conversation, I learned the man had been left homeless after a car accident that left him with severe brain injury and intestinal damage. He explained that doctors had yet to give him his official release to go back to work and he had no way of making ends meet. His family had helped him as much as they could but yet, day after day, he was coming up short. While I am not sure how the accident originally occurred, he was left with a bad hand of cards to deal with life. I would not consider him a failure.
Over the weekend I had the opportunity to attend the 13th Region Basketball Championship Game. After the performance of our Lady Generals against Corbin earlier in the week, I believe the crowd on both sides of the arena knew it was either team’s game to win. Jackson County was represented by an outstanding group of teenagers we all can be proud of. While it may not mean much coming from someone that has never claimed to be an avid sports enthusiast, anyone with eyes could tell both teams put up a great fight. When I say fight, there were times I wasn’t sure if I was watching a basketball game or a UFC match. Unfortunately, our Lady Generals came up short in the end. But, yet I would not consider them failures.
I believe we all have experienced a time in our lives where life just didn’t seem fair. We feel as if nothing is going our way and are left with a heart of hopelessness. This is not always a case of clinical anxiety or depression as life is not always a bed of roses. Young or old, we will all see those that seem as if life is handed to them on a silver platter with little to no effort. Then we have those that give life their all. They put in the time, effort, and work ethic only to come out empty-handed. They are worthy of the goal they chase yet come up short. I would not consider them a failure.
Matthew 5:45 proclaims “...for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.” Things are not always going to go our way. Life isn’t always going to be fair. We are going to see people get awarded with things they may have not necessarily earned justly and/or without corruption. Rest assured that you have not failed. At the end of the day, the sun will set again but rise breaking the day into a new tomorrow. You may have not won yesterday’s battle. You may not win the battle today. But, there is always hope that you can win an even greater victory tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.