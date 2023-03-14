In the third installment of preparedness week we turn attention to active spree killers. How do we prepare and deal with this very real possibility? The very first step is acknowledgement. We prepare ourselves and children for tornados, floods and even earthquakes by training with a plan. Public buildings take elaborate measures to guard against fire outbreaks, mark exits with signs for emergency exits, install storm bunkers but due little to address the very real possibility of a active killer in those same areas. The only reasonable deduction is that the responsible parties are purposely lacking in a plan or they choose to turn a blind eye because the answers are difficult ones.
Make no mistake that you are your own best option as a first responder. No matter how well intentioned, any emergency personnel will require an minimum of fifteen minutes to be on scene. If you doubt the damage that can be done in a few short moments go shill out a few bucks for a rage room armed only with basic tools. The best option you can possibly have to be armed with superior skills, tactics and resources than both the would be killer. There isn’t a magical cure or one size fits all answer but perforated bad guys loose the will to do harm quickly.
The widespread mantra generally accepted now is to run and hide during a act of public violence. That is solid advice with the exception of after seeking a hiding spot you’re next ploy should be one of ambush. In the event you encounter a active shooter or assailant armed with a blade in your favorite shopping center it is highly unlikely you’re dealing with a Delta Force operator. The percentages say they are mentally weak, slovenly trained (if any) and will fold at any real resistance. Push that point. As with inserting yourself into any act of violence the possibility always is hovering that you may be injured, even fatally. The trade off is doing nothing and living with the fact people around you had their life’s ended while you choose to do nothing.
The best option available readily available to us to end a assailants rampage in a public place is a firearm, a plan, and a mindset that won’t quit. Agree or not I assure you when you place a phone call for help those arriving on the scene will be bringing one, just at a later time than needed. You will be the the first person on the scene and by default the best available option. How you handle that responsibility is up to you. We all certainly hope that the occasion never arises where any of the discussed plans are ever needed but much like insurance premiums we pay them in just in case.
