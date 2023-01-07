Dear Editor,
Regarding your article in the December 28, 2022 issue Talking Trash I would like to say that once again we have government putting the small business man out of work! Davidson Sanitation was asking for an increase of $5 per household due to the rising cost of operation. We all know that we’re experiencing an unprecedented rise in our cost of living that is affecting everything from buying groceries, utility bills, putting fuel in our vehicles to filling our propane tanks to heat our homes much less trying to operate a small business.
As I read the article there was a few things that stood out to me when Judge Gabbard was quoting ordinances that were put in place as far back as 1999 :
The Solid Waste Ordinance adapted in 1999 “requires every household in Jackson County to either have to be signed up with a trash hauler or be listed as a self -hauler for household trash service at the landfill.” The Fiscal court will set the “tipping fee” at the scales and the amount that the hauler can charge to keep things affordable.
My question to the Fiscal court, why wasn’t this endorsed? Keeping records and enforcing the ordinance is a lot cheaper than buying and then maintaining a fleet of garbage trucks.
Why was this an “emergency meeting”? It was stated that it has been several months since Davidson Sanitation spoke to the solid waste coordinator to look at a price increase whereas Judge Gabbard said “he dropped the ball on it and didn’t address it in a timely manner.”
The Fiscal court was “unanimously” in agreement not to allow a small business owner an increase in rates to be able to operate and maintain the “American Dream”. However they decided unanimously to purchase 3 garbage trucks at a cost of $214,000, which had already been located in North Carolina. They had already decided to use the America Rescue Plan COVID funds to purchase them. Does this sound like Davidson Sanitation’s earlier request had been forgotten about or not addressed? Or that they had already decided to move forward with a different plan.
I believe the Fiscal court should have let the people decide whether they were willing/able to pay the additional fee; I believe the Fiscal court could’ve/should’ve done a better job enforcing the ordinance they quoted in this article; And most of all I believe the Fiscal court should have been more supportive of a small business in our county that was only trying to provide a service to the residents.
Just one small residents’ opinion,
Angel Phillips
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.