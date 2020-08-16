A critical component in becoming a competent rifleman is mastering trigger control. The ditty (or mnemonic) I rely upon and pass along to others when it comes to teaching proper trigger control is: “Touch; Slack; Front Sight; and Follow Through.”
“Touch” reminds us the first step in proper trigger control is properly touching the trigger (pad of the trigger finger or distal crease of the index finger; experiment to find out which works best for you). There is absolutely no movement of the trigger at this point. Simply “touch” the trigger face, consistently. Of course, we only touch our trigger when our sights are on the target, and we’ve decided to fire.
Second, “Slack” reminds us to take up the free play or movement in the trigger before we reach the “wall” or point at which resistance is encountered as the trigger finds the position where the sear is about to be released and the rifle fired. It is at the “Slack” stage where we should control our breathing. As we breathe our chest rises and falls; and so too will the firearm. By holding our breath at the bottom of a natural exhale, we will further steady our firearm’s front sight.
In the next phase of the mnemonic checklist; I say to myself, “Front siiiii....” At some point in elongating the word “sight”; the final steady, STRAIGHT to the rear pressure I’m placing on the trigger face will fire the gun as I remain laser focused upon the still as possible top center edge of the front sight. Visualize the trigger finger pressing a brass rod straight back into your shoulder.
The final portion of the ditty is “Follow Through.” Follow through separates the men from the boys, and it is there we will conclude next week our look at marksmanship lessons from the Appleseed Project.
Next Week: Follow Through
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NTC”)
