Last week, I received quite a verbal scolding from my mother. Yes, I still get those from time to time. Why? Because I didn’t mention my education past high school. Visual Communications, or as most like call it, Graphic Design, was my field of study. It was the one way that I was able to combine the skills I had learned in information technology and art. To be honest, I never saw newspaper as something I would ever pursue or enjoy. And quite frankly, it wouldn't have been if I wasn’t chasing new employment to free me from the hands of a call center. The newspaper business gave me the opportunity to improve my design skills, while learning a new line of work in an industry I had not a clue about.
My time in this industry has taken me places I could have never imagined going, or projects I have worked on. I have been blessed to see my work on things big, and small. After years of helping with artwork for the World Chicken Festival, back before the pandemic, I was asked to redesign their logo! And honestly, that has been one of my most cherished opportunities. I had the opportunity to put a new face on a familiar event that was cherished by the Laurel County community.
Over time, everything is going to see some type of change. Who remembers when soda usually came in a glass bottle? Now, we are all racing to the stores when a big sale is on to get our favorite 12 pack in cans. Not only has the container changed, but the look has too. Do you remember Pepsi coming in a mostly white can? Today, we have a blue can with a slightly different logo. Not much different, but it is. Why did it change? To stay relevant. When appearance changes it is to stay up with what is going on around them. If you think about it, you have seen changes in yourself too. When I look in the mirror I see a different outward appearance than I did 15 years ago. While I hate to admit it, I see my body aging. I have noticed spots, lines, or cracks that didn't use to be there. I have learned lessons over the years that have changed my mind about the way some things are. I have also noticed that my preferences have changed too. As a matter of fact, recently I got frustrated with a teenager driving down the road with their music too loud, only to remember I was once that kid wreaking havoc on my hearing. But overall, I have still been the same overall product in a slightly different package.
Many in our area last week found to their surprise a copy of the Sun in their mailbox that may not always be there. What many may or may not have noticed is a new look to our old friend. When I joined the staff of the Sun in late January 2020, that was one of my long-term goals. I wanted to produce a modern newspaper product for our community. The product they deserved. And what started as a gradual facelift has worked its way into a completely new way that we see the Sun. And we hope you are enjoying the fresh look as much as we are. Our company has been publishing the Sun for nearly 100 years. We have been your trusted source of news. We have helped you capture memories with birth announcements. We have helped you celebrate birthdays, and even given you an open platform to say ‘Thank You’ during a time of grief. We have made you aware of what is going on around you. And we have followed court trials of our area's most notorious crimes. And we will continue to do so. Why? Because that is what we do. While some of our ingredients have seen change through the years, we will continue to produce a top-quality product for years to come. We thank you for trusting us.
