In the summer of 1999, country artist Tim McGraw released a song entitled “Something Like That”. Aside from the single going 2x Platinum in its prime, it became a favorite of those who enjoy the genre. While many will give credit to Mr. McGraw for the song, the lyrics are actually those of Rick Ferrell and Keith Follesé who smoothly told of a young man falling head over heels for a girl at the county fair. Throughout his life, he encounters her multiple times and remembers the way she made his heart feel. In the first line of the song's chorus, McGraw's ballad exclaims “I had a barbeque stain on my white t-shirt…..”. I have always been confident this stain was caused by nothing more than a barbeque pulled pork sandwich or something of that nature. While he was tickled to death to lay eyes on the young beauty that captured his heart for the first time, I am positive his mother wasn’t nearly as thrilled dealing with that smokey, scarlett-soiled garment he brought home that evening.
So, what does any of this have to do with potato chips? That stain didn’t necessarily come from a food truck disguised as a swine chariot. Have you ever had a bag of BBQ-flavored potato chips? Sure you have. Have you ever noticed the amount of residue left behind on those fingertips? Touch anything and you can guarantee there will be evidence left behind. Even after a good wash, it is still easy to find remnants of what once was your midday snack. You may find it under your fingernails, on your mouth, or even…your white t-shirt. While highly unlikely, young McGraw could have even been dealing with the aftermath of chomping down on a bag of Grippo’s in one hand and attempting to drive with the other. It could become a mess quickly! Or he could have been dealing with a chip that fell out of the bag and landed on his shoulder.
We have all heard the phrase “walking around with a chip on their shoulder”. In the 19th century, boys who were looking to have a little bit of fun by throwing a few punches would take a small chip of wood, and place it on their shoulder daring anyone to knock the chip off. Today, I believe more of us are familiar with the chips that you can eat, rather than a chip of wood. So many of us are not only willing to put the chip on our own shoulders but also ready to dust it off at less than a moment's notice. They never think about the days after, but only the present. Not only are they leaving behind the residue of a scuffle, but possibly an unremovable smear that lasts a lifetime. And no, Gain or Shout may not even get it out. Only time will tell. Was it worth it? For some, yes. They will do anything in their power to make sure someone hears them instead of thinking about the consequences ahead. They would rather roll in their own filth rather than admit it was they that flicked those crumpled, powdery crumbs from their shoulder onto the floor. Any way you look at it, those stains will need some serious work!
Is there a stop to this SPUD-idity? Pun intended. It is possible but highly unlikely. There are those among us who would prefer their lives to be filled with drama and they couldn’t care less about the hardship stirred amongst family, friends, or co-workers. Those that are willing to forgive others and move on are truly those who can move on to live their best life. They have taken the proper steps to remove those stains to never be seen or thought about again. Do you want to be the one that everyone knows will flip a chip at any given moment? Myself, I prefer to live in a clean, white t-shirt, and I find it to be quite chipper.
