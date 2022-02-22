Continuing with the subject of winter preparedness we'll move on to the most dangerous of the two main options. Referring of course to your vehicle. Once you leave the relative safety of your home by choice or need you are not only at danger from weather conditions but other people on the move. Inserting the obligatory social media "stay home" quote here would be fitting but who am I to deter you from scavenging that last can of Spam in Mckee?
If you are aware of impending weather moving in and finances allow fill your most reliable vehicle up with gas in advance. It can serve as transportation, generator, warming station or place to hide from the children if their beloved internet is down. Have a small backpack with bottled water, high protein snacks, a candy bar, fire starting tools, a decent sized fixed blade knife, quality flashlight, trauma kit and waterproof tinder packed.
In a tote additionally a folding trenching shovel, hatchet, tow strap, blanket and spare gloves are highly recommended. When dressing for even a local store run prepare as if you are sledding in the Iditarod. Ball shorts paired with a sweater and Crocs makes for poor walking attire. For the vehicle itself a solid 4wd system, tire chains and some experience will generally take you more places than you have business being. Will you likely hack down a thigh thick yellow pine to use as leverage to pop yourself out of a remote ditch? Odds are no but for again in the spirit of preparedness why not have the ability?
The bulk of traffic issues in winter weather are thankfully minor in severity due to low speeds and softer landings but those upsides are offset by the danger of cold temperatures. Each situation dictates it's own plan. Staying in the vehicle or leaving to seek help both are the right answer depending on the situation. While stripping the foam from the seat cushions to use as fuel for a fire is a bit far fetched one would be well served to have a plan including that level of ruthlessness.
A plan without knowledge is merely a dream. Plan accordingly for a far worse situation than you anticipate and when you slide the old Camry in the ditch on Possum Trot it won't seem to be the end. All that being stated, bring on springtime.
