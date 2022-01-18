Constitution Resolutions Shootin' It Straight - John Davis

“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people”

The 10th is the one big government and rampant dictators would love to abolish. In many ways, they have succeeded because the idea of states holding the bulk of power with a small strong central federal government is all but gone.

The 10th boiled down into simple digestive terms means that the federal government should hold very limited powers such as the declaration of war, federal matters state commerce, and collecting taxes. That last quip regarding taxes came at a time when taxation of tea caused rebellion for comparison to today’s acceptable treatment. The entirety of the Bill of Rights is nothing more than parameters placed on government and what they are allowed to do. The 9th and 10th Amendment specifically is focused on the check and balance system of the states ultimately holding say so in the majority of matters to reign in a would-be-all-powerful singular federal government reminiscent of King George. Keep in mind a large portion of the population was against the Constitution as it was originally written because they saw any document giving any amount of power to a central government as a path to ruin. They spoke from experience.

In many cases regarding current upheaval, we are quick to urge the government to get involved. We want petty cases heard by the courts, we want Eastern Kentucky marriage clerks hung publicly, we shout for this agency to do something about this when in reality we should inquire why the government is knee-deep in the marriage business or any personal business at all. Definitive wording in the amendment defines the federal government will have a lesser role with states rights playing check and people having the ultimate role.

From the New Deal on forward, we have become accustomed to the federal government playing caretaker, overlord, and king. With every opportunity, tragedy, and crisis the federal government has encroached on state’s rights. We must elect officials that vow to uphold the constitution as it was written implementing it the forefathers intended.