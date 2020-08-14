To Protect and Serve – Bad Apples and Good Eggs
I am not in the business of passing out political endorsements so I hope this column will not be considered such. It is difficult to find a way these days to speak about a public figure without someone taking it politically. But I don’t want to talk about politics in this particular instance. I’d rather talk about humanity in the context of positions of power. It does happen that the particular human I wish to talk about holds an elected office, which puts him in a position of power. And it is true that I wish to talk about how he approaches that position. But it is mostly true that I want to talk about how he brings a true appreciation for our shared humanity to his job and how much his community should appreciate that fact.
You might have already guessed it from the title but I’ll just go ahead and tell you. The person to whom I am referring is our current Sheriff, Paul Hayes.
We hear a lot these days about bad apples and, if we want to be perfectly honest, there are more than a couple in the national applecart. What we don’t hear enough about, perhaps, is the good eggs. I consider Paul Hays to be one of those good eggs.
He is, without doubt, well qualified for the job, as such things go but we all know that being good at anything goes beyond mere qualifications on paper. What makes one suited for their position is often that intangible quality with which they approach their duties and the people around them. Such is the case with Paul Hays.
Being Sheriff of a small community has its advantages, in that you know everybody. Being Sheriff of a small community also has its disadvantages, in that you know everybody. I don’t really have to do too much explaining on that point but it is those circumstances that lead to the next statement. Some might think it a strange thing to say but I’ve said strange things before.
In some jobs it is on your good days that you are at your best. Paul Hays is at his best on his worst of days and that is because of that intangible quality he brings to the position that makes him a good egg. That quality is this: Paul Hays cares about the people he was elected to protect and serve. He takes them personally, all of them. It is what he doesn’t like about his job that makes me like the fact that he has the job. Paul Hays doesn’t like arresting people. He doesn’t enjoy having to use the power he was given. It wounds him personally to see the pain and despair that often drives people to do things for which they must receive punishment. Those domestic disputes, those runaways, those meth cook busts with children present, those overdoses; they break his heart. Even the robberies and stolen property cases aren’t completely without the reflection that someone is hurting somehow in someway to lead them to such behavior. When he does arrest someone he does so in the hopes that it will make things better for them and their loved ones in the long run. I can’t count the number of times I’ve seen him eating his lunch at Opal’s wearing that thousand yard stare, thinking about the trials of the day and the people involved in them, wondering if he did right or if he could have/should have done less or done more and praying silently for all the people involved. It is this quality that makes him a good egg and not just a good egg, a rare bird.
I’ve lived a few places in my life and I’ve been around my share of law enforcement officers. Some of them were good eggs and some of them were just in it for the power. The position made them puffed up and proud, gave them a swagger they hadn’t earned and shut down their humanity, their empathy and their compassion. Unfortunately, it is not rare for the profession of law enforcement to attract such individuals. I dare say that in the history of Jackson County we’ve had a handful of such individuals as well. Today that is not the case. Today we have a good egg at the helm. Some days he may be a little cracked from the pressure but he keeps going, doing his best to live up to the true meaning of “Protect and Serve.” If you see him out and about, give him a wave, a smile and maybe a thank you. His job isn’t easy and he would be the first to tell you that he is a far cry from perfect, but on this you can rely – he is doing the best he knows how to do for you, for us, for everybody.
Ernest T Bass thought it was the uniform that made you somebody but he was mistaken. It is the person that lends the uniform respect, not the other way around.
We are fortunate to have Paul Hays as a member of our community, whatever position he may have held in the past and whatever position the future may hold for him. Thank you Paul.
