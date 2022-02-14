On the night of the (first) Allied invasion of Iraq in 1991, Cpt. Stephen H. Whitaker of the Army’s famed 101st Airborne Division was tasked with navigating his unit to its objective across the featureless, pool table-like topography of the Arabian Peninsula. The lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans depended upon the ability of young company grade officers to find their way that night. Thankfully, President Reagan’s Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites launched during the closing decade of the Cold War paid off in spades. My remarks this week seek to strike a balance between a complete dependence upon GPS and my own near complete aversion to the technology.
Whether one uses their smartphone (I recommend the “MGRS GPS” app); a stand alone GPS unit; or a good old fashioned paper map and protractor (mytopo.com); I highly encourage you to use the Military Grid Reference System (MGRS) for land navigation. By using a MGRS GPS to determine your current location on a paper map (GPS will provide a precise ten digit grid coordinate accurate to within a one meter square); you can pretty well then turn off the electronic device and begin navigating using your compass, map, map protractor, and pace counting skills.
Let’s look at an example of determining subsequent eight digit grid coordinates for a known location using only a paper MGRS map and protractor (Ex: 54612768). The rule for using a map protractor is the picture of simplicity. Always read the map and scale numbers: “Right and Up.” I prefer to divide a grid coordinate into two groups of numbers, with the first half of the numbers coming from lines of longitude (“Right”) and second half coming from lines of latitude (“Up”). The first two numbers from group one are found along a MGRS topographic map’s top and bottom: (5 4 6 1). Second group’s first two numbers are located on the map’s sides: (2 7 6 8). Just the first two numbers from each group will put you within a “grid square” (one kilometer, or .6 miles per side on a 1:24,000 scale map).
You will now use your protractor scale to measure your location or destination’s marked spot which gives you the third number in each number group and narrows your location or destination to within a one hundred meter square: (5 4 6 1 2 7 6 8). Finally, the fourth number in each group gets you to within a ten meter square (which is about as precise as practical with a paper map and protractor) by determining whether to leave the third number in each group as measured, or to bump the third number one higher. For example, looking at the first set of numbers, I would leave the third number at six because the fourth number is less than five; second group, round up the third number to seven because the fourth number is greater than five: (5 4 6 1 2 7 6 8).
Now, let’s get out into the field and practice those pathfinding skills!
