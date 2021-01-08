Osa Jean Delph was born March 3, 1950 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Christian Health Care Center in Corbin, being 70 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Curt & Bertha (Potter) McKinney.
Jean is survived by her husband, Charlie Delph of Corbin and by a son, Charles (Patty) Delph of Corbin; by a brother, B.J. McKinney of London, and two sisters, Debra Kay Maggard of McKee and Wanda Dudley of Xenia, Ohio. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Jody (Dylan) Nunn, Holli (Dustin) Bunch, Cassidy (Justin) York, Coby Delph and Vincent (Kori) Becknell and by six great grandchildren, Bentley, Khloe, Nova Lee, Emory, Charlee and Lauren.
In addition to her parents, Jean was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Delph; brother, Carlos McKinney and sister, Lola Larson.
Jean was a member of the Pilgrams Rest Baptist Church.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.