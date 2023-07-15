Oscar Harrison Holt of Berea, KY was born in Bond, KY in Jackson County on March 20, 1941, to the late Ernest and Dorothy Bowles Holt. He was named after his uncle Oscar Casteel and his GrandfatherHarrison Bowles. His Grandfather Harrison was the one-armed sheriff in Jackson County, where you still find his picture hanging in the courthouse today. Oscar was ushered into the arms of his savior on July 1, 2023, being 82 years of age. His brothers, Merle, Jerald, and Ernie preceded him in death.
Oscar leaves behind his beloved wife Linda Witt Holt of nearly 59 years of marriage, his daughter Kristi and Tom Bertrand, his grandson Josiah and now bride Caitie Bertrand and his granddaughter Savannah Bertrand all from Berea, Ky. They truly were Oscar’s pride and joy. He loved playing games and spending time with them.
He also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Judy Sandlin Holt, and serval cousins, in-laws, and many special friends, and a cousin Gary Vickers who tremendously helped during his illness.
Oscar attended Sue Bennet College and Eastern Kentucky University, taught school for one year, and served our country in the United States Army National Guard. He retired from Blue Grass Coco-Cola in 2002 after 41 years driving a truck to being the accounts manager.
Through the years of living in Madison County, he served God in different churches in various capacities,such as Sunday School Superintendent, Usher, Greeter, Visitation Ministry, and Board Member, and helped with Junior and Senior Bible Quiz teams. He truly helped wherever the church needed. He loved the Lord and lived for him. Oscar was a good man, the best. Oscar loved people and never met a stranger. He was just like his dad with the gift of gab. He loved spending time with family and friends and going on vacations with them. He likes Gospel music and Western movies and eating popcorn and ice cream. He liked food so much that when he became sick, you would find him reaching over and taking food from others’ plates. He also liked John Deere tractors and even collected books on tractors.
Thank you to everyone who visited, brought food, gift cards, your hugs, encouraging words, and mostly all your prayers. Also, thank you to the paramedics who helped as many times as they did over these past few months, and would also like to thank Hospice Compassionate Care Center. The family loves and appreciates everyone.
Visitation services were at 11:00 on July 5, 2023 with funeral services at 1 pm at Church on the Rock with Pastor Mark Sarver officiating. Burial followed in Madison Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Josiah Bertrand, Michael Boggs, Rex Alexander, Justin Penman, Austin Baker, Donald Dargavel, and Gary Vickers. Honorary pallbearers are Ronald Kelley, and Julian Boggs, Church on the Rock Young at Heart Group.
