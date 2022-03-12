Oscar Wilson Sr. born March 26, 1941 in Bond, KY and departed this life Friday, February 25, 2022 at his residence at the age of 80 years, 10 months, 4 weeks and 2 days. He was the son of the late George & Fannie (Vaughn) Wilson.
Oscar leaves behind his children: Teresa Wilson of McKee, Jennifer Lynch of Annville, Sandra Gray of Annville, Beverly Wilson of McKee and Oscar Wilson Jr (Sherry) of Annville; step children: Allen (Dawn) Wells of Laurel Co. and Amanda (Ronald) Witt of McKee; his siblings: Lydia (Rex) King of Yatesville, GA, Susie Roberts of Annville, Donald (Julia) Wilson of Bedford, KY, Darlene Thompson of Annville, Glenna Muncy oof Annville, Dixie Wilson of Annville and adopted sister, Billie (Bud) Pierson of Georgia. Oscar was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Tyler Bailey, Shanta Madden, Heather Dykes, Rebecca Lynch, Scott Gray, Tracey Gray, Rex Bingham, Misty Supreeth, Brooklyn Wilson, Joshua Wilson, Ashley Wilson & Devin Wilson; 3 step grandchildren. Josh Wells, Shane Woods & Kelsey Witt; 12 great grandchildren, 5 step great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends to cherish his memory.
In addition to his parents, Oscar was preceded in death by his daughter, Junie Wilson, grandson Oscar A. Gray; his wife, Veda Cunigan Wilson; his son Ancle Wilson and by three sisters, Paulette Muncy, Georgette Gilbert and Mamie Knapp.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, February 28, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. David Reed officiating. Burial to follow in the Lynch & Wilson Cemetery. Pallbearers: Joey Gabbard, Felix Causey, James McCowan, Tyler Bailey, Rex D. Bingham, Adam Campbell, Justin Madden and Stephen Dykes. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
