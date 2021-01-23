Obit Candles

Otis Berlin Powell, age 100 of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Danbury Senior Living Huber Heights. He was born January 2, 1921 in Kerby Knob, Kentucky to the late Ambrose and Dora Powell.  Otis was a WWII Army Veteran and retired from General Motors. He liked to entertain, have fun, and was always the light in the room. He never met a stranger, was caring and charming towards everyone, and to know Otis was to learn something from him. Otis loved his family and was loyal to his friends who will all dearly miss him.  He was a member of the Vandalia Nazarene Church and was a life-long supporter of Nazarene World Missions. He was a member of the Honorable Order Kentucky Colonels.  Otis was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Mary Powell and thirteen brothers and sisters.  Otis will be missed by his loving wife of 18 years, Sylvia Powell and her daughter, Gail and William Reichard; nieces, Elaine and Tom Lawrence and Renee and Paul Thomas; close friends Brian and Pam Dershem, Alan and Kathy Denniston; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless friends.  Due to COVID-19, services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The state of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order where masks are required in all public places.  In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Otis' memory to the Vandalia Nazarene Church, Ohio's Hospice of Miami County,  church of your choice, or the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.  To share a memory of Otis or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

