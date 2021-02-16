JC Sun Breaking News Snow
 
OUTAGE UPDATE - 2/16/2021 - 10:00am
Our numbers have deceased- but only slightly as we have 26,000+ members without power. Trees and weather conditions have made repairs extremely difficult.
We understand how frustrating and inconvenient being without power can be - and even though our crews will continue to work long hours today - please expect EXTENDED outages throughout the next few days. We want our members to be safe - so please take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of your family.
We appreciate SO much your patience, kind words and prayers for our line workers and members without service. #winterstorm2021!
151021786_3713805305377857_4415045503938991696_o.jpg
151697210_3713805205377867_3986258104362900268_o.jpg
