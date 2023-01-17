Rules for my sons.
1) Be manly without apology.
2) Change your own oil often.
3) Roads are only suggested pathways.
4) Kill something and eat it on occasion to remember your place on the food chain.
5) Be a man of your word. Always.
6) Own at minimum 2 fighting rifles and accompanying pistols.
7) Know how to use the above with skill.
8 ) Buy that motorcycle.
9) Skip work when you’re well on sunny days.
10) Open her door and pull her chair out regardless of what others do.
11) Opt for some fun over fuel mileage on occasion.
12) Always fish the rocks and tree tops.
13) Cut that donut.
14) Turn that song up and sing.
15) Laugh from the belly.
16) Be a person people confide in. Don’t betray that. Ever.
17) Tell her exactly how you feel with no holds.
18) Make friends with the river. It’ll listen and speak to you as well.
19) Run to the fire while others run away.
20) The pump fake works wonders.
21) Take a veteran out to eat.
22) Scare yourself on occasion.
23) Chain yourself to the ground if need be but when the situation calls for it stand your ground.
24) WD-40 and time works harder than force occasionally.
25) It’s never junk if you’re willing to work hard on it enough.
26) Protect what you love at all cost.
27) If boots and jeans aren’t acceptable you’re probably in wrong place.
28) Live where you can pee in the yard.
29) Learn to play chess. Many never get past checkers.
30) Don’t be ashamed of who you are. It’ll all turn out in end. The world’s a big place.
31) Sleep outdoors. Stay awake to see the stars.
32) Clothes have never made a man yet. Don’t expect that to change.
33) Cherish every knife you receive as a gift.
34) Walk through the woods after dark alone. You’ll discover nothing to fear about darkness.
35) Hit first when needed and hard.
36) Bacon when in doubt.
37) Don’t feel every valley is the end. Life has a funny way of working out.
38) Befriend those who need it most.
39) Always know your line in the sand.
40) Never take the last piece of pizza at a party.
41) Be the man that shows a kid how to fix the bike instead of doing it for him.
42) Never compromise on core values.
43) If your buddy calls stuck in the mud you go get him. Period.
44) Keep a few decent knives to give away. You’ll know when its right.
45) If she lets you in her heart don’t trash the place.
46) After you run up to that fence a few times just jump it.
47) Scream in the wind on occasion.
48) Get a few calluses.
49) Never apologize for your southern drawl.
50) Be a good teammate.
51) Give all you got and then find a little more. Leave no doubt.
52) Big bore revolvers are never out of style.
53) Hustle makes up for skill more often than not in life.
54) Know how to drive a manual and do so when possible.
55) When offered to play with a kid do so.
56) More throttle normally cures the problem or at minimum takes all the wondering out of it.
57) Keep a couple well worn ball gloves in the closet.
58) Never miss a chance to take someone to the gun range for the first time.
59) Order something new off the menu.
60) Keep your ears and eyes open more than your mouth.
61) When you show them up smile inside but keep that straight face.
62) Take lots of pictures. You’ll enjoy them when you can’t.
