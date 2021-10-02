Ovie Jones was born February 10, 1945 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at his residence in McKee, at the age 76. He was the son of the late Other & Josephine (Malicote) Jones.
Ovie is survived by his loving wife, Doris A. (Moore) Jones of McKee and by three children, Timothy Jones of Rockcastle County, David Jones of Annville and Maggie Farra and her husband Robert of Annville. He is also survived by a brother, Earl Jones of Annville. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Nathan Jones, Lakeshia Wilson, William Scott Wilson, Natasha Jones Pirkle, David Jones II and Merissa Jones Nunn and by six great grandchildren and one on the way.
In addition to his parents, Ovie was preceded in death by two brothers, Peanut Jones and Floyd Jones.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Red Hill Cemetery in Rockcastle County. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
