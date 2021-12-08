Owsley County sheriff accused of punching girl at high school basketball game

KSP said on Dec. 3, that troopers from Post 13 in Hazard responded to Perry County Central High School for an assault complaint during a girls basketball game between Perry County Central and Owsley County.
KSP said an arrest warrant for fourth degree assault was issued on Dec. 7 for Brent Lynch, who is accused of assaulting a female juvenile during an altercation between players during the game.
Lynch, who is part of the coaching staff for Owsley County High School, is also the current elected sheriff of Owsley County.
Authorities state during an altercation between players during the game, Lynch assaulted a juvenile female.
Troopers are currently attempting to locate Lynch and serve the active arrest warrant that was generated by the complaint.
Trooper Adam Baker is leading the incident’s investigation. Lynch was also involved in an incident during a district basketball game in 2019 when he had a heated exchange with a fan.
