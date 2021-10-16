Pamela Davidson Whitt was born June 14, 1957 in Cincinnati, OH and departed this life Monday, October 4, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, at the age 64. She was the daughter of David Davidson and Irene Davidson.
Pam is survived by her son, Robert (Tonya) Evans of Annville; two grandsons, D.J. (Shana) Evans and Austin Evans of Annville and a great granddaughter, Gracelyn Evans of Annville. She is also survived by her step son, Ron (Kelly) Whitt of Mesa, AZ. She is also survived by her mother, Irene Davidson of Tyner and her sister, Connie Davidson of Annville.
Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Whitt and her father, David Davidson.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, October 8, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Collett officiating. Burial to follow in the Liberty Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
