Pamela Joan Ward, better known as Pam was born July 17, 1951 in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, at the age of 70. She was the daughter of the late Peter James & Rosa T. (Moore) Vickers.
Pam is survived by her step mother, Cleta Vickers of Tyner; and two children, Holly (Neal) Broadus of Berea and James Ward (Rachel Hughes) of Tyner. She is also survived by her brother, Randy Vickers of Tyner; two step sisters, Ruth Cheek (Anthony Philpot) of Tyner, Lois (James) Moore of Tyner and by two step brothers, James (Tammy) Bowles of Tyner and Clarence (Yvonne) Bowles of Tyner. Pam was blessed with five grandchildren, Brandon Broadus, Kayla Broadus, Peyton Ward, Ashley Lakes & Aliyah Emler; by one great grandson, Jaxon McQueen and by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.
In addition to her parents, Pam is also preceded in death by her husband, Harlin Ward and sister-in-law, Phyllis Vickers.
Pam was a member of the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church and was retired from Jackson County Water Association.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Farmer and Bro. Jason Moore officiating. Burial to follow in the Moore Cemetery. Pallbearers: Lucas Moore, Lonzo Moore, Matt Vickers, Noah Denham, Dakota Grimes and Chris Conley. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
