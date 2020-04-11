Pamela Joyce Collett was born January 15, 1961 in Clay County and departed this life Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her residence in Tyner, being 59 years of age.
Pam is survived by her sons, Brian Collett, Joseph Matthew Collett (and Annie) and Anthony Collett (and Heather); her mother, Lois Day and siblings, Dwight Douglas Hibbard (Sharon), Rebecca Dezarn, Timothy Hibbard, Mark Dobbs, Kimberly Dezarn (David), Jonathan Brumley, and Debbie Reynolds. Pam was blessed with the following grandchildren, Adrianna, Jacob, Corey, Emily, Sadie, Jackson & Gracie and by a host of nieces and nephews.
Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Collett and by her grandparents, William Frank Hibbard and Eva Sizemore Hibbard. Pam was a member of the Free Spirit Holiness Church.
Graveside service will be held at the Annville Cemetery with Bro. Travis Dezarn and Bro. Darron Slone officiating. Pallbearers: Mark Dobbs, Doug Hibbard, Robert Neeley, Steven Dezarn, Eric Dezarn and Aaron Dezarn. Honorary pallbearers: Noah McWhorter, Kenny Collett, Billy Matt Collett, Dustin Dezarn, David Dezarn, Trey Sparks, Ron Sparks and Chad Creech. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.