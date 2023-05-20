Pamela Lee Jones of McKee, was born November 25, 1967 in Madison County and departed this life Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, at the age of 55. She was the daughter of Della Mae (Lakes) Hisel of McKee and of the late Glendon Hisel.
In addition to her mother, Pam is also survived by two daughters, Charisma (Jason) Venable of McKee and Amber Skinner (Richard Johnson) of McKee and by her siblings, Valeria Cox, Roy Glenn Hisel, Marvin Dale Hisel, and David Elwood Hisel all of McKee. Pam was blessed with four grandchildren, Kenton Martin, Tyler Marcum, Tara Johnson and Skylar Johnson.
Other than her father, Pam was also preceded in death by Londa Renee Hisel and Willard Vincent Hisel.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the Lakes Family Cemetery (Buck Eye Ridge Rd. McKee). Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.