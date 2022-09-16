Pamela (Smith) Adkins was born October 6, 1976, in Richmond, KY and departed this life Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville at the age of 46.
She was the daughter of the late Paul Smith.
Pamela is survived by two children, Paul Smith and Ambrosia Smith both of Louisville. She is also survived by two sisters, Pauline McGee (Ronald Steve McGee II) of Irvine and Patricia Woehrle (Joseph Roysdon) of Monticello.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Stamper officiating. Burial to follow in the Medlock & Annville Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
