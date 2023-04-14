PATRICIA ANN CORNETT passed away Sunday April 2nd, 2023 at her home in Annville, KY. She was born on August 10th, 1963, in Leslie County, KY. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Louise Roberts.
Patty is survived by her husband Rodney Cornett. They were married for 34 years. Together they have 2 children, Macy Ayers and her husband Micah of McKee, KY and Seth and his wife Cynthia of London, KY. In addition to her children, Patty was blessed with 3 grandchildren, Maxon and Mayla Ayers and Kolton Cornett. They loved their ouchy granny and will miss her greatly. She is also survived by her father, PJ Roberts (Sophie) of Leslie County, KY; her brothers, Michael (Chum) Roberts of Middletown, OH, Kenneth (Mary Anne) Roberts of London, KY and Dennis Roberts of Johnson City, TN.
Patty was an employee of the Jackson County Board of Education for 20 years. She served at the Jackson County Middle School during that time and loved helping all the students. She will be missed deeply by all the staff, especially her dear friend Cheryl Miller.
Rodney and Patty attended the Pine Grove Church of Christ. Patty was an avid reader. She also loved shopping and traveling.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Friday, April 7, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brent Baker officiating. Burial to follow in the Cornett Cemetery. Pallbearers: Seth Cornett, Rodney Cornett, Michael Roberts, Kenneth Roberts, Dennis Roberts, Jeff Cornett & Tim Cornett. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.