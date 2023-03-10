Patricia Anne, better known as Patsy Sandlin was born October 21, 1943, in New Zion, KY. She passed away peacefully with family members by her side, at her residence in Tyner, KY on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the age of 79.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence & Laura Farmer.
Patsy’s survivors include, three sons, Keith & Angel Sandlin of McKee, KY, Marty & Cheryl Sandlin of Elizabethtown, KY and Brian Sandlin of Tyner, KY. Eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was also preceded in death by one daughter, Terry Sandlin; two brothers, Jack Welch and Jerry Welch; and one grandchild, Derrick Sandlin.
Patsy was a retired nurse. Later in life, she spent many years with a reading program for children at McKee Elementary School, which she enjoyed. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, quilting and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Old Orchard Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. David Reed officiating. Burial to follow in the New Zion Cemetery. Pallbearers: Bradley Sandlin, Justin Sandlin, Dylan Sandlin, William Wombles, Clint Stivers, Preston Thomas and Gary Smith. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.