Patricia Ann "Patty" (Hughes) Schmidt, age 73, passed away at home on August 7, 2021. She was born on June 6, 1948 in Richmond, KY to Homer and Wanda Hughes. She was a devout Christian and enjoyed gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Schmidt; her children, Tonia West and Donna Couch; her step children, Angela Schmidt and Chad (Mindy) Schmidt; her grandchildren, Jessica, Amber, Aaron, Vincent, and Cheyenne; numerous great grandchildren; her brothers, Mike Hughes and Paul (Loretta) Rose. She was preceded in death by her step sons, Joseph and Dewey Schmidt; numerous siblings and her parents.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home 2565 Princeton Road Hamilton, OH 45011 also a visitation 11:00 A.M. Wednesday August 11, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, Kentucky with funeral following at 2:00 P.M.
Burial in the Cunagin Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangments.
