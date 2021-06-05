Patricia Ann (Robinson) Carpenter (better known as Pat) was born November 7, 1954 in Madison County and departed this life Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, being 66 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Arthur & Sylvania (Pigg) Robinson.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Tonya Isaacs; son in law, Billy Isaacs and by her sister, Paula Robinson all of McKee. She was also survived by two grandsons, Nicholas Isaacs and his fiancé Marie Harrison and Anthony Isaacs.
In addition to her parents, Pat was also preceded in death by a daughter, Chrystal Gail Carpenter and by a grandson, Travis Andrew Isaacs.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday, May 28, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Lester Bowman officiating. Burial to follow in the Big Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Nicholas Isaacs, Anthony Isaacs, Ernest Robinson, James Robinson, Jordan Abrams, Dillon Rose and Benny Johnson. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
