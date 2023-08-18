Patricia Jackie Gabbard, better known as Jackie was born April 27, 1946, in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester at the age of 77. She was the daughter of the late Leonard & Lille Smith.
Jackie is survived by her loving husband of Garland Gabbard and by two sons, Stephen (Sharon) Gabbard and Shane (Misty) Gabbard. She was blessed with the following grandchildren, Noah (Megan) Gabbard, Austin (Lindsey) Gabbard, Hannah Gabbard, Andrew (Kena) Gabbard, Adam Gabbard, Autumn Gabbard, and Summer Gabbard and by a great grandson, Clayton Nash Gabbard. She is survived by two sisters, Sharon Hibbard of London and Pauline Baker of London and by a brother, Kerby (Ann) Smith of Hamilton, OH.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was also preceded in death by a brother, Darrell (Eva) Smith and by a sister, Eileen (Don) Banks.
Jackie was a member of the Letter Box Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Letter Box Baptist Church with her sons, Stephen Gabbard and Shane Gabbard conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Farmer Cemetery on Bailey Rd. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: Noah, Austin, Andrew & Adam Gabbard, Brandon & Chris Hibbard, Billy Neeley and Pat Tincher. Honorary pallbearers: Ronnie Baker, Kerby Smith, Willard Gabbard, all of Jackie’s nephews and all the men of Letter Box Baptist Church.
Visitation 6pm Tuesday at Lakes Funeral Home and after 11am Wednesday at Letter Box Baptist Church.
