Patty Ann Flannery was born February 27, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio and departed this Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab Center being 66 years of age. She is the daughter of Grace McQueen Lawson of Richmond, KY and the late Carter Lawson Jr.
Other than her mother, Patty is survived by the following children; Edward and Tina Flannery of Tyner, Kevin and Shonda Flannery of Williamsburg, KY, Carter and Jasmine Flannery of McKee, Troy (Toot) and Jennifer Flannery, Tyner and a daughter-in-law Sheila Flannery of Tyner. She is also survived by a sister Lisa Lawson and a brother John Lawson. Patty was blessed with eight grandchildren: Shelby Hoskins, Anthony Flannery, Lauren Flannery, Taylor Flannery, Jacob Flannery, Nikki Flannery, Karly Flannery, Cooper Flannery, and one great-grandchild Chloe Flannery.
Other than her father, Patty was preceded in death by her sisters Mary Lawson and Carolyn Ray, her brother Bobby Lawson, a son Fredrick (Bud) Flannery and by her husband of 45 years, Fred Flannery.
Patty was of the Christian Faith.
Funeral services at 1:00 PM Sunday, July 26th, 2020, at the Lakes Funeral Home with Brother Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Fred Flannery Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Jason Collins, Donothan Gray, Jacob Flannery, Tyler Mullins, Mike Clark and Scott Clark. Burial will follow in the Fred Flannery Cemetery.
Visitation 6:00 PM Saturday July 25th, 2020.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
