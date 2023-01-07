Paul Edward Powell Obituary

Paul Edward Powell of Upper Dry Fork was born on June 13, 1942 to the late Gladys (Click) Powell-Robinson and Laffie Powell. He departed this life on December 30, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea being 80 years of age.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father Lester Robinson; his brother-in-law Mason Hisel, his mother-in-law Pariet Turner and father-in-law Virgil Turner.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Lorraine. He is also survived by one daughter Sondra (Marvin) Jones, two grandchildren: Kayla (Jon) Tillery and Cody (Keisha) Jones. Paul was blessed with three great-grandsons: Colton, Tannon and Holden Tillery all of Upper Dry Fork. He is also survived by eight siblings: Estill Powell of Kerby Knob, Beatrice (Cleadious) Abner of Berea, Betty (Kenny) Berry of Berea, Sue (Alvin) Van Winkle of Paint Lick, Lois Chapman of Richmond, Opal (Danny) Adams of Kerby Knob, Reva Hisel of Hisel and Wanda (Ronnie) Shepherd of Gray Hawk.
Paul retired from the Blue Grass Army Depot where he worked for 30 years. He was very outgoing and as a result he had many friends. He never met a stranger and always had everyone around him laughing with his stories. Paul enjoyed time spent with his family and he enjoyed the outdoors especially when he was coon hunting. Paul was a member of the Sand Gap United Baptist Church.
Visitation for Paul Edward Powell was Saturday, at 6:00 PM at Lakes Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Sunday at 2:00 PM at Lakes Funeral Home. Officiating were Bro. Paul Pearson and Bro. Wayne Carpenter. Burial followed at the Kerby Knob Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Cody Jones, Marvin Jones, Jon Tillery, Tommy Cole, Earl Meadows, Burlin Baker, and Russell Adkins. Honorary pallbearers were Joe Madden, Colton, Tannon and Holden Tillery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
