Paul James Turbyfill was born February 21, 1959 in Bloomington, IN and departed this life Monday, November 28, 2022 in Annville at the age of 63. He was the son of Myrtle (Collett) Sizemore and of the late Paul Turbyfill.
In addition to his mother, Paul is also survived by his wife, Lisa (Ledford) Turbyfill of Annville and by two children, Kristy Herald (Jonathan) of London and James Turbyfill (Heather) of Tyner. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Landyn Turbyfill, Bella Herald, Lucion Herald, Caius Herald, Crystal Etcitty and Riley Harry. He is also survived by the following siblings, Alene Ledford of Annville, Connie Dunn (Jimmy) of Tyner, Robert Turbyfill (Vickie), Bradley Turbyfill (Michelle), Amy Harris (Chris) and Joyce Forman (Donnie) all of Manchester.
Other than his father, Paul was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Turbyfill.
Paul was a member of the Freedom Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Carmon Brewer and Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Wilson Cemetery in Clay County. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: Wade Ledford, Brad Jack Turbyfill, Jonathan Herald, Gilbert Test, Chris Turbyfill, and Phil Hubbard. Honorary pallbearers: Landon Turbyfill, Willis Ledford, Donnie Forman and Robert Turbyfill.
