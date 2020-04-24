Pauline Baker was born January 9, 1935 in Jackson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Gus and Pearl (Matthews) Moore. She departed this life April 17, 2020 at the age of 85.
She is survived by her four children, Vickie (Larry) Estridge, Sherry (John) Estridge, Phillip (Kathy) Spurlock and Scott (Stephanie) Smithers all of Annville, Kentucky.
She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Rod (Bridgett) Estridge, Ryan (Angie) Estridge, Travis (Jeneene) Estridge, Chris (Kasey) Estridge, Ethan (Tiffany) Spurlock, Amanda Smithers and Ashley (Josh) Davis.
She is also blessed with 16 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, one brother and one grandchild.
Rosa (Pete) Vickers, Agnes (Harold) Hays, David (Sylvia) Moore and Amanda Smithers.
Pauline loved her family dearly and was a friend to many. She spent the last several years of her life in the Jackson Manor Nursing home. She loved the people there and was always involved in their activities and help others as long as she was able.
She was a member of the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.