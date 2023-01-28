Paula Robin Boshers was born October 21, 1966 in Madison County and departed this life Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her residence in McKee, at the age of 56. She was the daughter of Laura (Lamb) McCowan of McKee and of the late Kenneth Boshers.
In addition to her mother, Paula was also survived by the following siblings, Roger Boshers of Berea, Jo Anna Lunsford of Ohio, Cathy Lakes, Carol Bowman, Lynn Peyman, Michael McCowan and James McCowan all of McKee. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends, including two special friends, Margaret Brewer and Ila Mae Bingham.
Other than her father, Paula was also preceded in death by a sister, Connie Boshers and by a brother, Ronnie Boshers.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, January 20, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Thomas and Bro. Matt Bowman officiating. Burial to follow in the John Doc Carpenter Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.