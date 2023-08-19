Peggy Jane McWhorter was born July 3, 1954, in Manchester and departed this life Monday, August 7, 2023, at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington at the age of 69. She was the daughter of the late James & June McWhorter.
Peggy is survived by two sisters, Sonya Merritt of Berea and Vickie McWhorter of Gray Hawk.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bill McWhorter and Leroy McWhorter.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Thomas officiating. Burial to follow in the Liberty Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ronnie Farmer, Michael Tincher, Ronnie Ball, Ronnie Shelton, Randal Adkins, Taylor Adkins and Donnie Bowles. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
