Penny (Jackson) Van Winkle was born January 18, 1951 in Richmond, KY and departed this life Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at her residence at the age of 72. She was the daughter of the late Mones & Anna Pearl (Dees) Jackson.
Penny is survived by her husband, Stanley Van Winkle and by three children, Darren Van Winkle, Lana Alexander and Stephanie (Chris) Robinson. She is also survived by the following siblings, Jerry (Lisa) Jackson, Madeline Cruse, Wanda Pruitt and Marcy (Boyd) Campbell. Penny was blessed with the following grandchildren, Aaron Robinson, Hunter (Shelby) Robinson, Andrew (Liz) Van Winkle, John (Hannah) Robinson, Daniel Alexander, Emily Alexander, Crystal & Robbie Rice and Mark Valerio and by the following great grandchildren, Calvary Robinson, Lily Robinson, Megan Couch, Antonio, Bailey, & Lurayna Robinson, Jayden, Savanna, & Carlee Rice, Chevelle Mullins and Orianna Mullins. She was also blessed with a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Penny was also preceded in death by a daughter in law, Peggy Marie (Anglin) Van Winkle; son in law, Eugene Alexander; by a brother, John Wade Jackson; by a sister, Trula Faye Davidson and by two brothers in law, Jim Cruse and Wayne Pruitt.
Penny was a member of the Miracle Revival Church of God in Jesus Name.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with John Robinson, Hunter Robinson and Lana Alexander conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Van Winkle Cemetery. Pallbearers: Aaron Robinson, Andrew Van Winkle, Daniel Alexander, Gerald Avery, Chris Robinson and Houston Arnold. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
