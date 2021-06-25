DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (June 24, 2021) - In an effort to ensure the safety of state park guests, beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park will be limited to registered campground and lodging guests on weekends and holidays effective July 1, 2021. Beach access will continue to be available for non-registered park guests on weekdays only.
In consultation with state and local officials, the decision has been made due to ongoing safety concerns relating to overcrowding. While the park continues to encourage guests to enjoy outdoor recreation, current beach crowds continue to exceed the park’s capacity by more than 10 times, creating prolonged response times in the event of an emergency.
Beach parking can accommodate 109 vehicles. Due to capacity limits, parking outside of the area is unsafe for park guests due to the 200 vertical feet elevation change to access the beach area. Golf cart transportation will no longer be available.
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park is one of 45 Kentucky state parks that offer a variety of outdoor recreation activities that Kentuckians can enjoy. Park visitors have access to a number of outdoor recreational activities, including hiking and biking.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit parks.ky.gov.
