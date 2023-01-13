Perseverance: The continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failure, or opposition.
I had never thought about it until today, but I believe no one has ever gone into a class planning on using the skills they learn in that time frame the same day or even the same week professionally. As a matter of fact, there are many skills that I studied during my time as a student that I still do not consider myself a professional at. Unfortunately, for whoever is reading this you may have figured out, one of those topics for me is writing. It wasn’t because I had bad instruction in my 13 years in the Jackson County Public Schools system, but I truly feel like some just struggle with different subjects. I will be the first to admit that. I had other subjects that came more naturally. My role in the world of newspapers for the past 13 years or so has often been one of those that are behind the scenes that didn’t require the reader to read but to see. It wasn’t until a couple of years ago that my friend Keith, another GM with Nolan Group Media, encouraged me to start writing to help you, the reader, get to know more about who I am and where I stand. Taking his advice, I had to push on and persevere in hopes I may not sound completely incompetent. But as far as being a professional writer, I’ll leave that up to Jerry, Carmen, and many others in the NGM.
This past Wednesday afternoon, during a church Bible study, the term perseverance was the main topic of the evening. Like any other class you do your best to soak up as much information as possible and apply that knowledge down the road. Little did I know that two days later I would be applying perseverance to pick up the smoldering pieces that were left at the office of the Jackson County Sun. The way I left the office Friday afternoon was not the way I found it around 7:30pm Friday night.
Not too long ago, I remember telling myself, “I have been fortunate to have never experienced a fire”. Now I wish I had never experienced it to begin with. Words can not begin to describe the feeling of such violation and devastation. I don’t recommend it to anyone. While I could have easily skipped Sunday service and got some much needed rest, I chose to press on. Nearly half way through the sermon a still small voice spoke and reminded me that forest fires are actually great for regrowth on the forest floor. As we push forward with the days ahead in search of what happens next, we are looking forward to that regrowth. Matthew 6:34 instructs us “...not to worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” It is quite difficult to attempt to not think about everything that has happened and what is yet to come.
Rest assured the Sun is not going anywhere anytime soon. We will get past this. We will press on and rise above this unfortunate event. On behalf of the staff of the Jackson County Sun, I would like to say ‘Thank You’ to the McKee Volunteer Fire Department on their prompt arrival in our time of need. These are the true heroes of our community.
