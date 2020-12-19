Peter James Vickers, better known as Pete was born March 14, 1928 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his residence, being 92 years of age. He was the son of the late Daniel & Maggie (McWhorter) Vickers.
Pete is survived by his wife, Cleta (Riley) Vickers; two children, Randy Vickers and Pam (Harlin) Ward and step children, James (Tammy) Bowles, Clarence (Yvonne) Bowles, Ruth Cheek (Anthony Philbeck) and Lois (James) Moore all of Tyner. He is also survived by two sisters, Millie Clegg of Trenton, Michigan and Dula Hood of Hamilton, OH. Pete was blessed with five grandchildren, Randi Moore, Rosana Denham, Matt Vickers, Holly Broadus and James Ward; by eight great grandchildren; nine step grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Pete was also preceded in death by his first wife of sixty-six years, Rosa Vickers; and five siblings, Joel C. Vickers, Stanley Vickers, Franklin D. Vickers, Beulah Neeley and Huda Bates and by a daughter in law Phyllis Vickers.
Pete was a member of the Union Baptist Church and served as Deacon for over 50 years. He was retired from the United States Forest Service.
Funeral service 12 Noon Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Burchette officiating. Burial to follow in the Moore Cemetery. Pallbearers: Matthew Vickers, Lonzo Moore, Neal Broadus, James Ward, Lucas Moore, Mike Denham, Noah Denham, Peyton Ward, Brandon Broadus and Lendon Pete Vickers. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.