“A life that touches others goes on forever.”
On the morning of Wednesday, August 16th, 2017 the community woke to unthinkable news. JCHS senior Peyton Rader, 17, was no longer with us. His father, Dean Rader, and his mother, Julianne (Morris) Rader were devastated and in shock. The loss and their sorrow shook our entire county. Students were grieving the loss of a friend, a teammate, a classmate, and a peer. Empathetic parents were stricken with fear and a driving need to hold and comfort their own children as well as Peyton’s parents. Even those that did not know the family personally understood the magnitude of the hurt and wished to help.
“A life that touches others goes on forever.” On Saturday May 22nd, 2021 at 10:00 am, in McKee, KY the Jackson County Run Club will host the 5th Annual Peyton Rader 2021 Memorial Color Run to help keep the memory of this extraordinary young man alive. In addition, it serves as a reminder to all of us just how precious our time and experiences are with our children, our friends and our loved ones. Stay Gold!
Registration is $20 and closes on Friday, May 21st, 2021. Register at
