This year the Peyton Rader Memorial Color Run will be held on October 14th, 2022. The race starts at 6:00 PM at the Gray Hawk Baptist Church and will cover a distance of 2 miles. Register by October 07th to make sure you get a shirt. (PAR for the Course 2 miler Color Run on the t-shirt is a tribute to “P”eyton “A”ndrew “R”ader) The Run/Walk event is sponsored by the Jackson County Run Club.
The Jackson County Run Club is a group that participates in and organizes running events. It is made up of community members and JCHS students. They have officially changed the name of the race to the "Peyton Rader Memorial Color Run/Walk."
They reported, “Peyton loved this race. And we want to honor him by dedicating this race to him.”
On the morning of Wednesday, August 16th, 2017 the community woke to unthinkable news. JCHS student and Generals baseball stand-out Peyton Rader, 17, was no longer with us. His father, Dean Rader, and his mother, Julianne (Morris) Rader were devastated and in shock. The loss and their sorrow shook our entire county. Students were grieving the loss of a friend, a teammate, a classmate, and a peer. Empathetic parents were stricken with fear and a driving need to hold and comfort their own children as well as Peyton’s parents. Even those that did not know the family personally understood the magnitude of the hurt and wished to help.
Celebrate the bright shining life that was Peyton Andrew Rader. Celebrate the love of our families. Celebrate the love of our friends, and our neighbors. Register and gather to Run/Walk for the love of one another.
