Phillip Glenn Jr. of Mckee, Kentucky was born November, 26, 1944 in Hamilton, Ohio and departed this life Friday June 11, 2021 at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Annville, Kentucky being 76 years of age. He was the son of the late Phillip T. and Retha Dunaway Glenn.
Phillip is survived by two daughters; Dawn Belt of McKee, Kentucky and Linda Blake of Campton, Ohio also one son Phillip T. Glenn of Ohio. He is also survived by one brother; Gerald Glenn of Hamilton, Ohio and by the following grandchildren; Scotty Glenn, Joey Glenn, Miranda Lewis, Ricky Glenn, Tyler Glenn, Nikki Glenn, Misty Smith, Tiffany Durham, Richard Brown, Sarah Glenn, Kaley Glenn, Kanden Fleissner and Connor Fleissner and by several great grandchildren.
Phillip was of the Baptist Faith.
Funeral services for Phillip Glenn Jr. is 1:00 P.M. Friday June 18, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Neeley officatiing with burial in the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery, McKee, Kentucky.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangments.
