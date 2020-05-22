Phyllis (Bingham) Thomas was born September 3, 1944 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, May 10, 2020, being 75 years of age.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lee and Elsie (Huff) Bingham and her siblings Fred Bingham, Clyde Bingham, Wanda Waters, Thelma Gilbert, and Wilma Bingham (who died as an infant).
She is survived by her husband Franklin Thomas, her son Franklin Brian Thomas, and his wife, April, all of McKee. She was blessed with two grandchildren, Amber Nicole Huff and her husband Robby of Annville and Matthew Brian Thomas of McKee. She is also survived by a brother, William Bingham of Tyner and by two sisters, Evelyn Spurlock of Ohio and Eula Andrews of Tyner.
Phyllis attended the Blackwater Baptist Church #1 as a child and was baptized there. When she married, she attended the McKee Reformed Church with her husband.
A graveside service was held at the Elsie Bingham Cemetery with Brother Tim Johnson officiating. Pallbearers were Brian Thomas, Matthew Thomas, William Bingham, Tim Bingham, Leon Bingham, and Robby Huff.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.